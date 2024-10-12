Blue Angels roar over San Francisco Bay in dazzling Fleet Week air show

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Prepare for takeoff! Fleet Week 2024's air show took flight Friday over San Francisco, which included a performance by those amazing Blue Angels.

You've got to hear it to believe it.

The amazing Blue Angels defied gravity over San Francisco with jaw-dropping skill and precision. The rumble was not to be ignored.

"Just the sound, you can feel it. You see them on TV, but when you're out here, it rattles your interiors," said Blue Angels fan Michael.

The Aguirre family from San Leandro was all in. They arrived four hours early to snag a prime viewing spot on Marina Green. They never miss the Fleet Week air show.

"We have family members who are military. Military is dear to us, grandfathers and uncles, that sort of thing," said Laura Aguirre.

Major Craig Norris was piloting the US Marine Corp's F35 B Lightning, putting the jet through some dizzying aerial stunts over San Francisco Bay.

"The duality of the high-speed stuff and the Golden Gate Bridge and Alcatraz involved. We're going to hover. You'll see us at 700 mph across the bay, shortly after, a dead hover over the bay," Norris said.

Earlier, the annual Parade of Ships made its arrival through the Golden Gate.

Josh Camacho and family came to Fleet Week for the first time.

"Those first few ships are enormous, unbelievable how big they are. You know they are large on TV but when you see in real life, a small city on the water," Camacho said.

"I like it. I'm excited for the Blue Angels," said son Ben Camacho.

Everybody is. The Angels are always the stars of the show without a doubt.

The SF Fleet Week Air Show continues Saturday and Sunday along the waterfront and Marina Green.