Service members honored at SF Fleet Week for acts of heroism across state

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As part of Fleet Week, the San Francisco Fleet Week Association honored a handful of service members for saving the lives of Californians.

The 2024 honorees represent units from across the state, including the Navy, Marine Corps, Army Reserve and Coast Guard.

U.S. Coast Guardsman Joseph Rivas was among the five service members lauded on Friday, ahead of the Parade of Ships.

In street clothes on his daily commute to work in Southern California, he came across a bicyclist who was hit by a truck and seriously hurt.

First responders hadn't shown up yet.

So, Rivas jumped into action, rolled up his sleeves, and got to work.

He said he used his training from the Coast Guard to keep the victim calm and alive before first responders got there.

"Applying that direct pressure, keeping him cool, calm and collected is the main thing until higher EMS gets there," Rivas said. "I felt like me, being trained as a first responder, and seeing the humanity of people going around this victim and not stopping, I was like, if not me, then who?"

Capt. Nathaniel Reiff, a Marine Corps supply officer was also honored.

At Carlsbad State Beach last July, Reiff was surfing with friends when he noticed a child treading water that had gone too far out.

He believes the child was less than nine years old.

He credits his skills from playing on the Naval Academy's water polo team, despite graduating four years ago.

"Had to go over, gave him my surfboard, got him on top of it, tried to bring him back in, but the waves were breaking pretty hard though. So, he fell off, and I had to underarm swim him out 75 yards back to the shore," Reiff said. "I'm just happy four years after graduating, haven't played water polo, but still able to tread water and get that kid back to safety."