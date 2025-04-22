Concord bank robbery leads to chase, police shooting in San Jose

The suspects allegedly carjacked two vehicles at gunpoint during the chase, fleeing in one of them.

A wild chase that started after a bank robbery in Concord ended with police shooting one of the suspects and apprehending the other in San Jose.

A wild chase that started after a bank robbery in Concord ended with police shooting one of the suspects and apprehending the other in San Jose.

A wild chase that started after a bank robbery in Concord ended with police shooting one of the suspects and apprehending the other in San Jose.

A wild chase that started after a bank robbery in Concord ended with police shooting one of the suspects and apprehending the other in San Jose.

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- After a long vehicle chase, Concord police shot and wounded an alleged bank robber Monday, the department said.

Just before 10 a.m., two suspects robbed a credit union in Concord.

Police found the suspects' vehicle and a chase ensued. The suspects' vehicle became disabled on southbound Interstate Highway 680 in Sunol.

MORE: 3 recent police pursuits lead to serious crashes on Bay Area roads; law enforcement weighs in

The suspects then allegedly carjacked two vehicles at gunpoint, fleeing in one of them.

Police pursued the suspects to San Jose, where the carjacked vehicle also became disabled and an officer-involved shooting occurred, according to police.

That suspect was taken to a local area hospital for treatment and their current condition wasn't known.

San Jose police arrested the second suspect a short time later in the area.

Concord police are investigating the bank robbery, pursuit, and carjacking and San Jose police are investigating the shooting.

Anyone with further information regarding the case can contact Concord Police Detective J. Riche at (925) 603-5922 or the Concord Police Department tip line at (925) 603-5836.