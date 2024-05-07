7 adults, 5 children displaced after fire rips through homes in Oakland, officials say

More than 30 firefighters are battling a 3-alarm house fire near Laney College in Oakland.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Two buildings were damaged after a fire broke out in Oakland on Tuesday afternoon.

More than 30 firefighters responded to the intersection of East 8th Street and 6th Avenue.

SKY7 was over the scene where flames could be seen coming out of one home and spreading to another.

As bad as the fire looked, Oakland fire officials say no one was injured. However, officials say one of the buildings was a multi-unit apartment building and the other was a home.

Red Cross is helping seven adults and five children that were displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.