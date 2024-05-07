Alameda County sheriff's dispatcher killed by alleged drunk driver: police

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. -- A dispatcher with the Alameda County Sheriff's Office was killed Sunday in San Leandro by an alleged drunk driver, according to police.

At about 11:15 p.m., San Leandro police responded to the intersection of East 14th Street and 150th Avenue on a report of a roll-over vehicle collision.

Officers arrived and found an unconscious driver suffering from significant injuries. An investigation revealed that her car was broadsided and then it rolled over as she crossed through the intersection. She was taken to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

The woman was identified as Antoinette Finau, an emergency services dispatcher with the Sheriff's Office. The driver of the other vehicle was uninjured and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

According to police, Finau was on her way to work when the collision occurred.

"The San Leandro Police Department offers our condolences to the family of the victim as well as the men and women of the Alameda County Sheriff's Office," said Lt. Jeffrey Walton in a release sent out Monday. "This is a tragic loss of life and a painful reminder of the dangers of driving while impaired."

The Sheriff's Office posted about Finau on Facebook Monday.

"Last night, we lost a dedicated, energetic, loving Alameda County Sheriff's Office family member," reads the post, which said she loved being a dispatcher and took "pride in her work because helping others gave her joy."

The Sheriff's Office said its agency, along with California Highway Patrol, San Leandro police and members of Finau's family escorted her body to the coroner's bureau in the early hours of Monday.

"Antoinette's family said, 'She was born a star, and you escorted her to this place like a star. We are grateful,'" said the Sheriff's Office.

Finau was a loving mother, sister, daughter and friend, the Sheriff's Office said.