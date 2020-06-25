1 dead, employee hospitalized after fight at Lucky supermarket in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) -- Police in Antioch are investigating a deadly fight at a Lucky supermarket.Authorities say they got a call around 10 Wednesday night about a fight at the Lucky on Contra Loma Boulevard. When they arrived they found a man unconscious.He was pronounced dead at the scene. An employee, who was hurt and taken to a hospital.At this point, investigators have not said what led to the fight or if anyone else was involved.