Antioch teen fighting for his life after shooting outside Deer Valley High School

By Cornell Barnard
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) -- An East Bay teen fighting for his life in critical condition after police say he was shot on the campus of Deer Valley High School in Antioch. The shooting happened after a basketball game Friday night.

"It's the call no parent should have to receive, heart-wrenching," said parent Mary Montserrat.

Montserrat says that call was from her daughter, who said there was a shooting at Deer Valley High School after Friday night's varsity basketball game against rival Antioch High School.

"I kept her on the phone the whole time, I said don't hang up, I'm in back of the school let's stick together," Montserrat added.

Police say as the game was letting out from the school gym, a large group of teens started fighting in the parking lot when shots were fired. A 16-year-boy, who's a student at Deer Valley, was shot three times and taken to a hospital.

"I heard about it, sad discovering it happened at our school, we're not supposed to behave like this," said student Rukundo Bindona.

Soccer coach Jean Carlo Padilla worries about student safety.

"These kids are our future, we need to keep them safe and protected," said Padilla.

A motive for the fight is still unknown. Police say the suspect or suspects are still at large.
