Apple store in Burlingame burglarized by group of thieves

An Apple store in Burlingame was robbed Sunday morning when thieves entered the store and started grabbing items from display tables, according to police. (KGO-TV)

BURLINGAME, Calif.
An Apple store in Burlingame was robbed Sunday morning when thieves entered the store and started grabbing items from display tables, according to police.

Surveillance video shows the suspects in the store shortly before 11:30 a.m. taking items from the tables near the front door in a matter of seconds.

Thieves hit an Apple store in Emeryville last week. A store in Santa Rosa was robbed Thursday in a similar incident.
Apple store in Burlingame becomes latest target of thieves
