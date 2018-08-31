APPLE

Security cameras capture rash of brazen Apple Store robberies in California

Thieves grab merchandise at the Apple store in Fashion Fair Mall in Fresno, Calif. on July 7, 2018. (Fresno Police)

by Juan Carlos Guerrero
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
It's happened over and over this summer. Thieves rush into Apple Stores and go from table to table grabbing iPhones, iPads and MacBook laptops on display.

Since mid-May, there have been at least 21 of these run-and-grab thefts at Apple Stores in California. Losses are estimated to exceed $850,000 in the state since the start of 2018.

Here is a timeline of the most recent thefts

May 16 Carlsbad: The first in a series of thefts at Apple Stores in northern San Diego County.

May 26 San Luis Obispo: Three men enter the downtown Apple Store and steal seven iPhones.

May 28 Rancho Cucamonga: A customer tries to stop four thieves from leaving the Apple Store in Victoria Gardens after the suspects grabbed iPhones and laptops. VIDEO

June 18 Carlsbad: Thieves return to the Carlsbad Apple Store.

June 21 San Luis Obispo: Third robbery in one month at the Apple Store. Thieves also took merchandise from a T-Mobile store.

July 7 Fresno: A group of thieves steal $27,000 worth of products from the Apple Store at the Fashion Fair Mall. Video surveillance shows bewildered customers, including a group of girls caught between the thieves and the exit door. VIDEO
July 9 Escondido: A group of men in hoodies grab iPhones and other merchandise.

July 13 Carlsbad: The second theft at the same Apple Store in just two days. The earlier one occured on July 11.

July 16 Valencia: Three men wearing hoodies and sunglasses steal merchandise at the Apple Store.

July 23 Costa Mesa: An off-duty officer is punched and kicked as he tries to stop a grab-and-run theft at the Apple Store. Thieves take $29,000 in merchandise. VIDEO

August 1 Bakersfield: A customer captures thieves grab display products at the Apple Store. VIDEO

August 8 Valencia: A second theft in less than one month at the same store.

August 14 Roseville: Thieves take 22,000 worth of Apple products. VIDEO
August 19 Northridge: Thieves take thousands of dollars worth of Apple products.

August 19 Thousand Oaks: A group of customers detain two theft suspects. Police later arrest five people in connection with the theft that totaled $18,000. VIDEO

August 22 Corte Madera: Thieves grab $30,000 in Apple products.VIDEO

August 25 Walnut Creek: Thieves grab $30,000 in Apple products. VIDEO

August 25 Emeryville: Thieves enter the Apple Store shortly after it opened and grabbed merchandise from the display tables.

August 27 Valencia: A third theft since mid-July.

August 29 Santa Rosa: Thieves grab an estimated $30,000 worth of Apple products.
