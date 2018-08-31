It's happened over and over this summer. Thieves rush into Apple Stores and go from table to table grabbing iPhones, iPads and MacBook laptops on display.Since mid-May, there have been at least 21 of these run-and-grab thefts at Apple Stores in California. Losses are estimated to exceed $850,000 in the state since the start of 2018.Here is a timeline of the most recent theftsCarlsbad: The first in a series of thefts at Apple Stores in northern San Diego County.San Luis Obispo: Three men enter the downtown Apple Store and steal seven iPhones.Carlsbad: Thieves return to the Carlsbad Apple Store.San Luis Obispo: Third robbery in one month at the Apple Store. Thieves also took merchandise from a T-Mobile store.Escondido: A group of men in hoodies grab iPhones and other merchandise.Carlsbad: The second theft at the same Apple Store in just two days. The earlier one occured on July 11.Valencia: Three men wearing hoodies and sunglasses steal merchandise at the Apple Store.Valencia: A second theft in less than one month at the same store.Northridge: Thieves take thousands of dollars worth of Apple products.Emeryville: Thieves enter the Apple Store shortly after it opened and grabbed merchandise from the display tables.Valencia: A third theft since mid-July.Santa Rosa: Thieves grab an estimated $30,000 worth of Apple products.