$30,000 in merchandise stolen from Apple store in Walnut Creek

EMBED </>More Videos

There has been another grab and run robbery at an Apple Store in the Bay Area, this time in Walnut Creek. (Walnut Creek Police)

By
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) --
There has been another grab and run robbery at an Apple Store in the Bay Area, this time in Walnut Creek.

Police say four suspects entered the Broadway Plaza store at 5:40 p.m. Saturday. They then began ripping iPhones and laptops from security tethers, before running out moments later.

The suspects fled in a black Mercedes SUV with California license plate number 5XRS835.

Police say they got away with $30,000 in merchandise. No injuries were reported.

Last Wednesday, thieves targeted the Corte Madera Apple store. This one happened at noon, five people grabbed electronics from the display tables and then got away. They drove away in a black Honda, the license plate was covered with black tape. They got away with $19,000 worth of merchandise.

No arrests have been made.

Police haven't said if they think these two crimes are connected, but it is a trend happening all over California.

There have been at least six apple store thefts in California in the last month.

VIDEO: Thieves steal from Apple Store in Fresno in seconds
EMBED More News Videos

Crystal clear surveillance video shows how a group of young men made off with a small fortune worth of Apple products.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
robberyappleiphonecaught on cameratheftWalnut Creek
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Video shows daring Apple Store robbery in Corte Madera
Spoiled Apple store robbery ends with crooks captured
Thieves steal from Fresno Apple Store in seconds
Top Stories
2 workers die in scaffolding collapse near Disney World
McCain funeral: Senator to lie in state Wednesday
AccuWeather Forecast: Still mild, for now...
Get paid to eat avocados for LLU, UCLA health study
Menlo Park community relieved after fugitive wanted for killing girl during street race caught
African-American Andrew Gillum secures Dem gubernatorial nomination in Florida
SFPD finds headless body in home of missing man
Oakland Raiders pledge $250K to save Oakland youth sports eliminated by OUSD
Show More
Bail Bonds businesses say thousands of Californians will lose their jobs under new reform law
San Leandro man builds scavenger hunt, gives car to group of teens as prize
CA becomes first state to eliminate bail for suspects awaiting trial
Dunkin' Donuts' new Concord concept store offering new flavors
San Anselmo neighbors warned about spike in coyote sightings
More News