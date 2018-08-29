$30,000 in merchandise stolen from Apple store in Walnut Creek

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3734645" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Crystal clear surveillance video shows how a group of young men made off with a small fortune worth of Apple products.

There has been another grab and run robbery at an Apple Store in the Bay Area, this time in Walnut Creek.Police say four suspects entered the Broadway Plaza store at 5:40 p.m. Saturday. They then began ripping iPhones and laptops from security tethers, before running out moments later.The suspects fled in a black Mercedes SUV with California license plate number 5XRS835.Police say they got away with $30,000 in merchandise. No injuries were reported.Last Wednesday, thieves targeted the Corte Madera Apple store. This one happened at noon, five people grabbed electronics from the display tables and then got away. They drove away in a black Honda, the license plate was covered with black tape. They got away with $19,000 worth of merchandise.No arrests have been made.Police haven't said if they think these two crimes are connected, but it is a trend happening all over California.There have been at least six apple store thefts in California in the last month.