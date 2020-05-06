Armed woman shot, killed by deputies in Half Moon Bay, authorities say

Deputies investigate officer-involved shooting in Half Moon Bay, Calif. on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. (KGO-TV)

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. -- A woman allegedly carrying a shotgun and alcohol was shot and killed by San Mateo County Sheriff's Office deputies on Tuesday evening, according to sheriff's officials.

The suspect, only described as a woman in her 30s or 40s, was seen carrying the firearm and drink in the 800 block of Main Street at about 7:25 p.m., sheriff's officials said.

Deputies who arrived at the scene asked the suspect to drop the gun, which she didn't and she instead fired at them, according to sheriff's officials. They returned fire, striking her.

The woman was transported to a hospital. Despite life-saving efforts administered by the deputies at the scene, she died at the hospital.

A call to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office for additional details on the shooting wasn't immediately returned early Wednesday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
half moon baypolice shootingofficer involved shootingsan mateo county
Copyright 2020 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cinco de Mayo crowds gather in SJ despite stay-at-home orders
Coronavirus impact: Drive-in movie theaters reopen in Bay Area
Thieves targeting COVID-19 stimulus checks caught on camera
Bay Area dental hygienists concerned about returning to work
Treasury Dept. wants stimulus money back from dead recipients
Expert predicts it'll take 2 years for CA to return to 'normal' after COVID-19
Mama bear rescues cubs, swimming them to safety one-by-one
Show More
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Child care options for parents going back to work as CA shelter-in-place restrictions ease
WATCH TOMORROW: 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
More TOP STORIES News