Armed woman shot, killed by deputies in Half Moon Bay, authorities say

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. -- A woman allegedly carrying a shotgun and alcohol was shot and killed by San Mateo County Sheriff's Office deputies on Tuesday evening, according to sheriff's officials.The suspect, only described as a woman in her 30s or 40s, was seen carrying the firearm and drink in the 800 block of Main Street at about 7:25 p.m., sheriff's officials said.Deputies who arrived at the scene asked the suspect to drop the gun, which she didn't and she instead fired at them, according to sheriff's officials. They returned fire, striking her.The woman was transported to a hospital. Despite life-saving efforts administered by the deputies at the scene, she died at the hospital.A call to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office for additional details on the shooting wasn't immediately returned early Wednesday.