Arson investigators say brush fire in Moraga was accidental

MORAGA, Calif. (KGO) -- Police and Cal Fire arson investigators say the cause of a brush fire in Moraga last week appears to be accidental.

The fire broke out early Thursday morning during PG&E's power shutoff, forcing people to evacuate.

No one was hurt and there is no word on what started it.

Police say the investigation into the fire is still underway and is expected to continue for some time.
