celebrity babies

Ashley Graham, Justin Ervin welcome baby boy: 'Our lives changed for the better'

By Danny Clemens
Ashley Graham is a mom!

The supermodel announced the birth of her son with filmmaker Justin Ervin Monday, writing on her Instagram story that their child was born on the evening of Saturday, Jan. 18.

"At 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, our lives changed for the better. Thank you for all your love and support during this incredible time," she said in part. Graham did not reveal the child's name or post a photo of the newborn.

Graham and Ervin announed their pregnancy on Aug. 14, 2019, their ninth wedding anniversary.



Graham discussed her prengancy in this month's issue of Vogue, telling the magazine that she was due on Jan. 11, making the child "a Capricorn-just like his dad."

"I don't know anything about boys, so I'm so excited," she told Vogue.

Added Ervin: "She owed me a boy. What with all of this wonderful, divine, feminine energy she has around her 24/7, I want a little sidekick."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycelebrity birthsparentingentertainmentcelebrity babiesfamily
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CELEBRITY BABIES
Elon Musk, Grimes welcome baby boy
Anderson Cooper is now a father to a baby boy
Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden welcome baby daughter
Father's Day: Sweet celebrity dad quotes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
More TOP STORIES News