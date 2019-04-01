At least 20 rescued from warehouse fire in Oakland near I-880

From the ground it looks like the center of the ware house has caved in. Lots of smoke in the air right now @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/eMSw7sKiNZ — Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) April 1, 2019

#BREAKING crews are trying to get a warehouse fire under control in east Oakland. This is at the intersection of 19th Ave and International Blvd @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/ufCeckfYjS — Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) April 1, 2019

OAKLAND, Calif. -- At least 20 people were rescued from a 3-alarm warehouse fire in Oakland that is sending huge plumes of smoke into the air.Crews initially responded at 8:28 a.m. to a report of an outside fire in the 2000 block of Solano Way and arrived to find it had spread to a warehouse at 1900 E. 12th St., an American Emperor construction supply building, Oakland Fire Battalion Chief Melinda Drayton said.Firefighters say a large pile of debris was ablaze outside the building when they got there.Officials are concerned the fire could spread to a neighboring building that is under construction.Firefighters are battling the blaze defensively from outside the building because of the risk of collapse, and are also making sure flames do not spread to the south to a building under construction at East 12th Street and 20th Avenue, Drayton said.She said no firefighters have been injured and "as far as we know, everyone is out of the building."The fire department is asking people to avoid the area because of the emergency response and poor air quality since the fire created a large plume of black smoke that was visible from much of the East Bay.