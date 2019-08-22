Attack near San Francisco's Embarcadero caught on camera

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Another attack near San Francisco's Embarcadero was caught on camera.

It happened in front of the Watermark building, close to where a woman was attacked on Aug. 11.

A man can be seen running down Beale Street Tuesday night. In the video, you see him punch someone.

VIDEO: Woman attacked in front of home by man believed to be homeless

Police say there's no immediate indication that the suspect was homeless.

But the group that opposes a navigation center nearby says people are concerned about their safety and the city should halt construction of the center until a legal challenge is heard.

The suspect has pleaded not guilty to charges of false imprisonment, battery and attempted robbery.
