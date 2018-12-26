NEWMAN, Calif. (KGO) --Sadness and fear and now an all-out manhunt after an officer is killed. A small town is reeling as a dragnet closes in on a suspect.
The shooting happened in Newman, a small town between San Jose and Modesto, and about 100 miles from San Francisco.
Investigators found the suspects truck hidden in a garage, just a few miles from where the fatal police shooting occurred. The Dodge truck found at a mobile home is believed to be the one the suspect was driving when he gunned down Newman Police Corporal Ronil Singh.
#BREAKING Fatal police shooting suspect truck just towed away from #Newman mobile home park. #ABC7now pic.twitter.com/e7fhBcMoIC— Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) December 27, 2018
It started with a traffic stop, just before 1 a.m on Wednesday and quickly turned deadly for the 33-year-old Singh.
Deputy Royjindar Singh, with the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department, said, "On that traffic stop, he called off on the radio and called 'shots fired' within the county."
A neighbor posted a video on Snapchat right after the shooting and told us her mother heard the gunfire.
Vanessa DeLeon, a neighbor, said, "She heard the gunshots about 5 or 6 of them."
Police believe this is the man who shot and killed Singh, surveillance stills show the suspect buying beer at a nearby convenience store. Another photo shows the suspect's car, a silver or grey Dodge extended cab pickup in the store parking lot.
#BREAKING @StanSheriff confirms they have located suspect truck in @newmanpolice fatal shooting. Suspect still at large. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/QQM32yARci— Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) December 26, 2018
Police believe it is the same truck parked in the garage at the mobile home park, but the manhunt for the suspect continues.
A K-9 handler, Singh lived in Modesto and is survived by his wife and a five-month-old son. He worked for the Newman Police Department, one of 13 sworn officers since 2011.
Just two days ago, on Christmas Eve, Singh posted photos on his Facebook page, showing him out on a fishing expedition.
The owner of AR, or Auto Resources, Jameel Taha told us the suspect and a relative recently purchased the truck at Taha's used car lot in Merced.
"It's unfortunate, cops out there trying to protect all of us. It's an unfortunate situation, sadly."
If you have any tips, you can leave an anonymous tip by calling Modesto Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636 or the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department tip line at (209) 525-7202. Tipsters can also e-mail tips at http://www.modestopolice.com/CrimeStoppers.