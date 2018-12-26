OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING

VIDEO: Witness records active scene after Police Corporal is shot in Newman

EMBED </>More Videos

Witness recalls hearing several gunshots, vehicle speeding off after Corporal was shot

By
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. --
A search is underway for a suspect deputies believe killed a Newman Police Officer.

A day after the Christmas holiday, Officer Ronil Singh was shot while conducting a traffic stop.

Deputies closed off the scene at Merced and Eucalyptus for hours with Officer Singh's patrol car still at the site.

Investigators released pictures of the suspect and his car, which was believed to have AR Auto paper plates.

RELATED: Truck allegedly belonging to suspect who shot, killed cop in Stanislaus County found, search continues

A blue alert was also issued as the person responsible is still at large.

"Just listening to the radio and messages on our computers, numerous leads in Newman and Stanislaus, but Merced County, Fresno County, up to San Joaquin and Bay Area,"

Neighbors took a video of patrol cars rushing to the scene.

One told us that they heard gunfire, and were told by officers to go inside and lock their doors.

"She heard the gunshots, like about 5 or 6 of them, and then the vehicle sped off."

Flowers and cards sit in front of the Newman Police Headquarters.

Investigators say the department only has a little more than a dozen officers. Singh along with another Newman officer were patrolling separately.

RELATED: Vehicle of suspect who allegedly killed Newman Police Corporal was sold in Merced

"The officers in Newman do not wear body cameras, so that tool or technology is not available to us in this investigation,"

Officer Singh's been with the department since 2011 and was only 33-years-old.

"We have a lot of officers here not just from our agency, but several agencies throughout Stanislaus County. Our primary goal is to catch the suspect,"

Along with his parents, siblings, and wife, he also leaves behind an infant son.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
officer involved shootingofficer killeddeputy-involved shootingvideo camera
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Authorities search for suspect who shot, killed Newman cop, suspect vehicle found
Truck of shooting suspect was sold earlier this year in Merced
OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING
Authorities search for suspect who shot, killed Newman cop, suspect vehicle found
Suspect vehicle found after police officer shot, killed in Stanislaus County
Truck of shooting suspect was sold earlier this year in Merced
Woman dead, another injured in SJ after officer-involved shooting following chase
More officer involved shooting
Top Stories
Authorities search for suspect who shot, killed Newman cop, suspect vehicle found
Family discovers body of man who died in South Bay crash
San Jose girl dies in fall from Arizona overlook
Father and son use bed sheets to escape San Rafael fire
Residency requirements causing trouble for Real ID's in CA
What holiday trash can and can't be recycled
Oakland police recover patrol car stolen after Raiders game
Accuweather Forecast: Cold night with sunny, breezy day to come
Show More
Suspect vehicle found after police officer shot, killed in Stanislaus County
College football superfans to live atop ESPN billboard in SJ
Truck of shooting suspect was sold earlier this year in Merced
Christmas miracle: Atlanta couple adopts 7 boys
Mariah Carey's Christmas classic sets new record on Spotify
More News