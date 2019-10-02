I-Team

ABC7 I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Tesla blames 5-year-old after finger crushed by Model X 'ice breaker'

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Emergency crews struggled for two hours to free a little girl's finger from the door of a Tesla Model X.

That incident is at the center of a lawsuit filed in San Jose Federal Court, but Tesla is trying to have the lawsuit dismissed and is blaming the 5-year-old and her parents.

