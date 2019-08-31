tesla

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Videos show Tesla drivers seemingly asleep behind the wheel

It appears that more and more Tesla drivers are getting caught sleeping behind the wheel.

On Aug. 17, 2019, people in a passing car got video of a driver seemingly sleeping behind the wheel of a Tesla on I-5 near Santa Clarita.

"He was completely out, sound asleep," said Clint Olivier, the driver who saw the Tesla. "My wife was on her phone on Instagram or something and I said, 'Get off your phone and record this!'"

Just a few months earlier, on June 12, 2019, a video appeared to show a driver fast asleep in his Tesla Model 3 as the car sailed down the 405 Freeway during rush hour traffic.

In another, the driver in this video from March 9, 2019 seemed to show a man asleep at the wheel while his Tesla was on Autopilot on a busy Los Angeles freeway.

"I think this guy is passed out in his Tesla," said Seth Blake, who was driving from Anaheim to Los Angeles with his fiancé, who shot the video.

Tesla's website advises drivers that "Autopilot is intended for use with a fully attentive driver, who has their hands on the wheel and is prepared to take over at any time." Tesla says Autopilot is not the same as self-driving.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
safetyteslaself driving caru.s. & worlddrivingabc7 originals
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
VIDEO: Driver apparently fast asleep while Tesla on autopilot on SoCal freeway
Video appears to show Tesla driver asleep at the wheel on I-5
TESLA
Tesla owners in California now able to buy insurance from the automaker
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: United Airlines' frequent flyer miles no longer expire, Toyota recalls cars for airbag issues yet again, and more
Video appears to show Tesla driver asleep at the wheel on I-5
Walmart blames Tesla for stores catching on fire
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Court reverses sole conviction in San Francisco pier killing
Police say search continues for suspect in fatal San Jose hit-and-run
What do hurricane categories really mean?
ABC7 STARS: East Palo Alto mayor proving it's never too late to get a degree
Actress Valerie Harper dies at 80, family says
Mavericks competition future uncertain after host pulls out
AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny days for Labor Day weekend
Show More
Hurricane Dorian track poses major threat to Florida, now Category 4: LIVE RADAR
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's account hacked
Thieves steal $50K worth of products from Burlingame Apple store
Coroner: Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died of overdose
All female crew sailing around the world makes stop in SF
More TOP STORIES News