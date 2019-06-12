tesla

VIDEO: Driver apparently fast asleep while Tesla is on autopilot on 405 Freeway

A disturbing video appears to show a driver fast asleep in his Tesla Model 3 as the car sails down the 405 Freeway during rush hour traffic.

RELATED: Cellphone video shows Tesla driver asleep while on autopilot

An ABC7 Eyewitness News viewer noticed him at the 405 and 5 Freeway interchange.

He said he called 911 when he saw the sleepy driver.

He said the driver was still passed out when he took the 110 Freeway exit.

People are questioning: As more people drive using autopilot, how do you keep them from dozing and driving?
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficlos angelesbizarreteslafreewaycaught on camera
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TESLA
SFMTA made changes to Tenderloin intersection to prevent wrecks before deadly crash
Officials work to make city safer for pedestrians after deadly crashes
Owner describes features on Tesla involved in deadly SF crash
Investigators say Autopilot was not on during deadly SF Tesla crash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
Boy starts lemonade stand to take mom on date after dad's death
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
More TOP STORIES News