K-pop star BamBam meets fans at Chase Center ahead of Warriors halftime performance

By Ryan Curry
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Korean pop star BamBam is set to perform at the Warriors halftime Thursday night, but on Wednesday, dozens of fans lined up to earn the chance to meet him and walk away with special merchandise.

It would be an understatement to call these fans diehard. Some of them have been in line at San Francisco's Chase Center since the early hours Wednesday morning, hoping to earn a chance to meet BamBam.

"We actually like commuted here from across the bridge. We left at like 4 so it's been a couple hours. We are running on three hours of sleep," said BamBam fans Althea Remo and Sierra Boyd.

"I left around 4:30 and haven't even slept."


BamBam will perform at the warriors halftime show Thursday. He showed up to the Warriors facility this week to meet the players, but on Wednesday, it was his diehard fans hoping to earn the chance to meet him.

When asked what will go through his head when he meets BamBam, fan Jose Ramirez said, "I honestly don't know. I am not good with confrontations so I don't know."

According to the many fans in line, the busy crowd showed up at 7 a.m.


Special BamBam merchandise is being sold in the Warriors team store. At random, some of the fans will be selected to attend a meet and greet.

It would be a moment some fans say would be impossible to contain their emotions. "She would cry, I would cry. I cry during everything. I don't know, I honestly don't know how I would react," said fans Remo and Boyd.

The store to pick up the merchandise opened at 10 a.m. and, right away, fans flooded the store.

When asked why they showed up to early to wait in line, fans said that the doesn't come to America very often. So if there's a chance to meet him, of course they wanted to take it.



