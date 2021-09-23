BART settles Seahawks train seat color debate to joy of 49ers fans

In a tweet Wednesday, the transit agency posted a graphic, seeming to prove that the seats are, in fact, not the colors of the Seattle Seahawks pro football team.
We get this question once every few months, especially more when football season rolls around.— SFBART (@SFBART) September 23, 2021
It was enough times for us to create a graphic to show the new BART train car seats are not the Seahawks colors.
Besides, if we really wanted loser colors, we'd go with the Rams. https://t.co/1G9FIrDvf2 pic.twitter.com/IsDexhu0fx
The tweet even took a shot at the San Francisco 49ers' rivals in Los Angeles.
LA Metro responded to the tweet with a gif that simply says "Rude."