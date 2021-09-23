BART

BART settles Seahawks train seat color debate to joy of 49ers fans

By Andrew Morris
EMBED <>More Videos

BART settles its train seat color debate

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- BART has clarified questions about the colors of the seats of its newer-model train cars, and it did so with an exclamation point on Twitter.

In a tweet Wednesday, the transit agency posted a graphic, seeming to prove that the seats are, in fact, not the colors of the Seattle Seahawks pro football team.

RELATED: How you can ride BART for half off, plus how to redeem paper tickets for cash



The tweet even took a shot at the San Francisco 49ers' rivals in Los Angeles.

LA Metro responded to the tweet with a gif that simply says "Rude."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan francisco 49ersseattle seahawkspublic transportationsocial mediatwittersportsbart
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BART
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
Person dies on BART tracks in Richmond, station reopened
BART officers find missing San Francisco boy on train
Woman killed in SF BART dragging was tethered to dog in train
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
Show More
2021 MLB playoffs: Most epic NLDS matchup ever? Answering the big q...
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
More than 140,000 US kids had caregivers die during pandemic
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
More TOP STORIES News