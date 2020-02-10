BART launches new ambassador program to address passenger safety

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Passengers on BART trains may come across new travel companions: BART ambassadors.There will be 10 ambassadors in total, who will walk trains in teams of two, seven days a week from 2 p.m. to midnight, with extra coverage on Saturdays.The pilot program, will launched Monday, is an effort to help keep passengers safe and to assist with concerns during their commute."Our ambassadors will serve as extra eyes and ears on board trains," said BART Board President Lateefah Simon. "It's a promising, first-of-its kind program at BART that will provide a welcoming presence focused on customer service and curbing inappropriate behavior."The ambassadors have been trained on a variety of topics, including de-escalation and anti-bias training. They are recruited from the BART Police Department's community service officers, non-sworn personnel who perform a variety of police services."This team will be police employees and trained to provide a sense of safety and security for our riders on-board trains and deter crime," explains Interim Police Chief Ed Alvarez.They will respond to customers' questions, complaints or requests for service. They will also carry radios to report safety and security concerns or to call a police officer if enforcement is necessary.Ambassadors will be in uniforms, which are different from those worn by police or fare inspectors.The two-person teams will focus patrols on transbay corridor between 12th St. in Oakland and Civic Center Station in San Francisco, which BART says is the most heavily-traveled section of the system.During the evening commute, the ambassadors will increase their coverage areas along the Coliseum Station to Union City, and Walnut Creek to Pittsburg/Bay Point.The BART board voted in January to fund the six-month pilot program, which costs $690,000.