BART license plate reader policy clears first hurdle

BART's board has approved a policy on cameras that capture plate information and images of every car that comes into a BART parking lot. However, BART still needs to vote on whether to use that actual policy.The proposal sets limits on how long they keep your information and who they share your information with.The cameras would capture license plate information and images of every car that comes into a BART parking lot. The hope is that this would help cut down on crime and help riders feel safer. The proposal specifically says the license plate information cannot be shared with ICE, or any agency conducting immigration enforcement.Last year there were 930 auto burglaries and 154 car thefts in BART parking lots. They also think the license plate readers can help in missing person cases and also high profile violent crimes