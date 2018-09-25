BART police detain man on mental health hold after allegedly assaulting woman

BART police officers stand in an Oakland, Calif. station on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017. (KGO-TV)

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. --
A man was taken into custody after allegedly assaulting a woman at the Bay Fair BART Station in San Leandro after he pulled her off a train early this morning, according to BART police.

BART police Lt. Jason Scott said the incident was first reported around 5 a.m. when the man allegedly pulled the woman off the train after he thought she was using drugs on board. Officers responded, but couldn't determine if she was using drugs, Scott said.

The woman declined to press charges on the man, who Scott said didn't know the woman.

No further information is immediately available.
