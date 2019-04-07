BART rider assaulted, suspect arrested at Daly City station

DALY CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- The Daly City BART station is back up and running following an assault on Saturday night.Officials say the incident was reported at 8:32 p.m. and prompted the closure of the station for about 45 minutes.According to police, the suspect and victim got into an altercation. It is not yet known if this happened on a train or the platform.The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.The suspect was arrested.