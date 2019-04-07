BART rider assaulted, suspect arrested at Daly City station

DALY CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- The Daly City BART station is back up and running following an assault on Saturday night.
Officials say the incident was reported at 8:32 p.m. and prompted the closure of the station for about 45 minutes.
According to police, the suspect and victim got into an altercation. It is not yet known if this happened on a train or the platform.
The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The suspect was arrested.
