EARTHQUAKE

Fleet of the Future BART train tests ShakeAlert earthquake warning system

EMBED </>More Videos

Elected officials on a "Fleet of the Future" BART Train barely felt it slow down to 27 miles per hour. (KGO-TV)

Melanie Woodrow
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Elected officials on a "Fleet of the Future" BART Train barely felt it slow down to 27 miles per hour.

BART was testing its earthquake early warning system known as "ShakeAlert."

"That's the entire point of earthquake early warning is to make future earthquakes as uneventful as possible," said Richard Allen, UC Berkeley Seismological Laboratory Director.

RELATED: Is San Francisco ready for the next big disaster, earthquake?

BART is an early adopter of ShakeAlert which will be available to all Bay Area Organizations.

"This is not just a game changer it's a lifesaver," said California State Senator Jerry Hill of San Mateo.

ShakeAlert's protects public safety and infrastructure.

RELATED: Bay Area's most dangerous fault is a 'tectonic time bomb'

"That will allow you to get to a safe place, it will allow, through technological means, trains to be slowed or stopped, it will allow surgeons to withdraw a scalpel from a patient," said US Representative Adam Schiff of Burbank.

California has provided $25-million over the past two years and the federal government to date has provided $46.3-million to implement ShakeAlert.
Elected officials here made the case for continued federal and state funding to expand the system.

"It is time that we all recognize that infrastructure is not red or blue-- in fact generally it is grey," said Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf.

VIDEO: What to pack in your earthquake emergency kit
EMBED More News Videos

If you haven't put together an earthquake kit for your house yet, it's time to get going.



ShakeAlert provides up to tens of seconds of advance warning that the ground will begin shaking.

"You very rapidly detect the beginnings of the earthquake, the first signals from the earthquake at the surface close to the epicenter you than characterize the area over which the shaking is going to be felt and then you push an alert out to people who are going to be in harm's way," said Allen.

RELATED: VIDEO: How early earthquake warning system for West Coast could save lives

The United States Geological Survey is inviting software developers and others to create pilot projects that demonstrate ShakeAlert notifications including one that could one-day alert individuals on their cellphones.

For more information on the ShakeAlert system go here.

Get the latest stories and videos about earthquakes here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
BARTearthquakewarningSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EARTHQUAKE
Napa's new alarm system legacy from last year's fires
Earthquake alert to be tested on BART trains
Tall buildings safety strategy results released for SF
Death toll from Indonesia earthquake rises above 1,200
More earthquake
Top Stories
San Francisco's dirtiest cleanliness woes make more national headlines
Wildfire victims may finally move into tiny home they won in contest
Black bear caught on camera strolling through South Lake Tahoe
Napa's new alarm system legacy from last year's fires
Santa Rosa firestorm survivor reflects on losing home, gaining perspective
Fire victims sent to collections for burned AT&T equipment
The miracle mall of Santa Rosa
2,170 pumpkin crowned king at Half Moon Bay weigh off
Show More
BEFORE & AFTER: Drone shows North Bay Fires devastation, recovery
The North Bay Wildfires: One Year Later
Man on bicycle seen leaving homicide scene in Fremont
Tax relief for disaster victims
Glen Ellen farm rises from the Nuns Fire ashes
More News