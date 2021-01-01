Bay Area food banks see demand skyrocket in 2020 as new families seek help amid COVID-19

For the Alameda County Community Food Bank, meeting this exponential demand has been a huge challenge.
"We've seen unprecedented spikes in need," says Michael Altfest with the Alameda County Community Food Bank. "We almost overnight saw a thousand percent increase in calls to our food help line. We're now distributing 50 to 70 percent more food now than we were this time last year."
Many of the people waiting in line on New Year's Eve at this food drive are not just getting food for themselves, but also for others.
RELATED: Looking for a Bay Area food pantry? See our interactive map
"The boxes we get, we share with our neighbors," says Roberta Crawford. "We have some neighbors that can't get out and this is real important. It helps a lot of people."
The huge increase in demand for food in Alameda County since the COVID-19 pandemic began is being reflected in food banks and nonprofits all over the Bay Area.
RELATED: SF-Marin Food Bank seeks volunteers for holiday season amid COVID-19 demand
Second Harvest Food Bank in the South Bay has doubled its food distribution since March, while struggling to keep enough in-person volunteers on its rolls.
The San Francisco-Marin Food Bank now serves 55,000 households per week while the Food Banks of Contra Costa and Solano now provides food for 100,000 more people per month since the pandemic hit.
Thankfully, the community and corporate partners have stepped up their donations.
GIVE WHERE YOU LIVE: Donate to Bay Area food banks
But at the same time, the cost of buying food for the organization has skyrocketed.
"We are now spending a $1.5 to $2 million on food every month," says Altfest. "This time last year, that was about $400,000."
While rising to meet the needs of many households, Bay Area food banks are hoping the new year brings many people out of the darkness that marked so much of 2020.
VIDEO: 'It's amazing': San Francisco firefighter raises $10,000 for San Francisco-Marin Food Bank
"If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- From COVID-19 to Black Lives Matter, these 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- CALCULATOR: Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
- VIDEO: When will I get the COVID-19 vaccine? We explain who goes 1st
- COVID-19 risk calculator: The safest and most dangerous things to do this holiday season
- Want to get a COVID-19 test in time for the holidays? Here's what you need to know
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- Health experts urge flu shots in effort to avoid 'twindemic'
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic