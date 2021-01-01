building a better bay area

Bay Area food banks see demand skyrocket in 2020 as new families seek help amid COVID-19

By
PLEASANTON, Calif. (KGO) -- It's one of the enduring images of 2020, people lining up for food, many reaching out for help for the first time on Thursday at the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton.

For the Alameda County Community Food Bank, meeting this exponential demand has been a huge challenge.

"We've seen unprecedented spikes in need," says Michael Altfest with the Alameda County Community Food Bank. "We almost overnight saw a thousand percent increase in calls to our food help line. We're now distributing 50 to 70 percent more food now than we were this time last year."

Many of the people waiting in line on New Year's Eve at this food drive are not just getting food for themselves, but also for others.

RELATED: Looking for a Bay Area food pantry? See our interactive map

"The boxes we get, we share with our neighbors," says Roberta Crawford. "We have some neighbors that can't get out and this is real important. It helps a lot of people."

The huge increase in demand for food in Alameda County since the COVID-19 pandemic began is being reflected in food banks and nonprofits all over the Bay Area.

RELATED: SF-Marin Food Bank seeks volunteers for holiday season amid COVID-19 demand

Second Harvest Food Bank in the South Bay has doubled its food distribution since March, while struggling to keep enough in-person volunteers on its rolls.

The San Francisco-Marin Food Bank now serves 55,000 households per week while the Food Banks of Contra Costa and Solano now provides food for 100,000 more people per month since the pandemic hit.

Thankfully, the community and corporate partners have stepped up their donations.

GIVE WHERE YOU LIVE: Donate to Bay Area food banks

But at the same time, the cost of buying food for the organization has skyrocketed.

"We are now spending a $1.5 to $2 million on food every month," says Altfest. "This time last year, that was about $400,000."

While rising to meet the needs of many households, Bay Area food banks are hoping the new year brings many people out of the darkness that marked so much of 2020.

VIDEO: 'It's amazing': San Francisco firefighter raises $10,000 for San Francisco-Marin Food Bank
EMBED More News Videos

A San Francisco Firefighter dropped off a $10,000 check Thursday morning at the San Francisco-Marin food bank, money she raised from selling t-shirts and masks.



"If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.


Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
a"
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventspleasantonbuilding a better bay areaeconomysocietyfree foodfamilyfood drivefood bankunemploymentcovid 19 pandemicdonations
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
UCSF doctor describes rare psychotic episodes in COVID patients
How are Bay Area students managing during COVID-19?
More volunteer help needed for 'Silicon Valley Strong' program
2nd vaccine doses coming to Santa Clara Co. health care workers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New CA laws going into effect in 2021
Rain for 7 days straight in Bay Area, forecast shows
WATCH: Celebrate the new year with this NYE fireworks show in SF
New year's baby: Bay Area's 1st baby of 2021 born at UCSF
US hits 20 million mark in COVID-19 cases
'Gates of hell': CA man given 1% chance shares survival story
CA woman hit in the head by stray bullet that fell from sky
Show More
UCSF doctor describes rare psychotic episodes in COVID patients
In a first, Congress overrides Trump veto of defense bill
FROM THE ARCHIVE: Seat belts became CA law on Jan. 1, 1986
Scientists pinging in new year to map world's ocean floor
SF extends stay-home order. Will the rest of Bay Area follow?
More TOP STORIES News