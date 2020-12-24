Looking for a Bay Area food pantry? See our interactive map

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- With the holiday season upon us and the COVID-19 pandemic putting many out of work, food pantries have become essential.
Our interactive map below shows every food pantry, food banks and other food distribution sites throughout the Bay Area, as of Aug. 10, 2020.
Please note that due to the coronavirus pandemic, many sites may change their hours or close temporarily. Please contact a location before visiting to confirm their hours and services.
Map not displaying correctly? Click here to open in a new window.
The video above is from a previous report.
