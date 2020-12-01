Full list of Bay Area organizations to donate to this holiday season

DAY OF GIVING: Here's how to help in your community
If you need ideas, we've created a list of vetted organizations by county that make a great impact in helping to build a better Bay Area.
ABC7 and Disney are also proud to Feed the Love this holiday season. Visit Disney.com/FeedTheLove to learn how you can bring joy and comfort to children and families in need through Feeding America, Toys for Tots and One Simple Wish.
Make your holiday donation go further at Disney store and shopDisney.com! Disney will donate $1 to Toys for Tots for every new, unwrapped toy donated through December 13.
You can donate to these organizations below to help Feed the Love:
This list of community groups will be updated periodically. If you would like to nominate a community group in your neighborhood that's doing great work, please fill out the form below.
COUNTY-BY-COUNTY LISTS
- Alameda County
- Contra Costa County
- Marin County
- Napa County
- San Francisco
- San Mateo County
- Santa Clara County
- Solano County
- Sonoma County
For the full list of charities across the San Francisco Bay Area, scroll down.
BAY AREA-WIDE CHARITIES
ALAMEDA COUNTY
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY
MARIN COUNTY
NAPA COUNTY
SAN FRANCISCO
- Boys and Girls Clubs of SF - Giving Tuesday Trivia Night: Contact Carter Ashforth atcashforth@kidsclub.orgor 415-445-5482
Donate Here
SAN MATEO COUNTY
SANTA CLARA COUNTY
SOLANO COUNTY
SONOMA COUNTY
If you don't see your favorite charity, please let us know by filling out the form below:
Click here for a look at other ways you can Take Action where you live.