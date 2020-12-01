Give Where You Live

Full list of Bay Area organizations to donate to this holiday season

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- This holiday, due to the coronavirus pandemic, is unlike any other. So many are in need and we want to remind you to give what you can and give where you live. Share the joy of the holidays by donating to your favorite local charities.

DAY OF GIVING: Here's how to help in your community

If you need ideas, we've created a list of vetted organizations by county that make a great impact in helping to build a better Bay Area.

ABC7 and Disney are also proud to Feed the Love this holiday season. Visit Disney.com/FeedTheLove to learn how you can bring joy and comfort to children and families in need through Feeding America, Toys for Tots and One Simple Wish.

Make your holiday donation go further at Disney store and shopDisney.com! Disney will donate $1 to Toys for Tots for every new, unwrapped toy donated through December 13.

You can donate to these organizations below to help Feed the Love:

  • Disney's Feed the Love

  • Feeding America

  • Toys for Tots

  • One Simple Wish


    • This list of community groups will be updated periodically. If you would like to nominate a community group in your neighborhood that's doing great work, please fill out the form below.

    COUNTY-BY-COUNTY LISTS

    For the full list of charities across the San Francisco Bay Area, scroll down.

    BAY AREA-WIDE CHARITIES

















    ALAMEDA COUNTY













    CONTRA COSTA COUNTY










    MARIN COUNTY







    NAPA COUNTY








    SAN FRANCISCO












    SAN MATEO COUNTY








    SANTA CLARA COUNTY






    SOLANO COUNTY





    SONOMA COUNTY







    If you don't see your favorite charity, please let us know by filling out the form below:

    Click here for a look at other ways you can Take Action where you live.
