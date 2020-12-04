Coronavirus California

Bay Area ICU capacity: How close we are to the 15% threshold and California's new stay-at-home order

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The new regional stay-at-home order announced by Gov. Gavin Newsom is triggered by a single COVID-19 statistic: ICU capacity.

When the capacity in a region's intensive care units drops below 15%, that area will be forced into new stay-at-home restrictions, similar to what California had in March.

STAY AT HOME ORDER DETAILS: Gov. Newsom announces new, regional stay-at-home order in California

How close is the Bay Area to that 15% ICU capacity threshold?



According to the state, the greater Bay Area region currently has 25.4% of its ICU capacity remaining.

ABC7 News data journalism team also took a look at the statistics for all nine Bay Area counties, plus Santa Cruz and Monterey, which the state includes as part of the region. Here's how it breaks down at the county level:

Alameda: 30% of ICU beds available, as of Dec. 1

Contra Costa: 31% of ICU beds available, as of Dec. 2

RELATED: Here's what will close under a stay-at-home order in the Bay Area

Marin: Marin County isn't reporting ICU percentages, but we'll update if we hear back.

Monterey: 34% average over the past 14 days

Napa: 28% of ICU beds available, as of Nov. 30 (last time data was updated)

San Francisco: 34% of ICU beds available, as of Dec. 1

San Mateo: 31% of ICU beds available, as of Dec. 2

Santa Clara: 15% of ICU beds available, as of Dec. 2

Santa Cruz: 51.3% of ICU beds available, as of Dec. 3

Solano: 40% of ICU beds available, as of Dec. 3

Sonoma: 3.6% of ICU beds -- only three beds -- available, as of Dec. 1

When the governor made his announcement Thursday, he said the Bay Area region was likely to reach 15% ICU capacity and enter the stay-at-home order in mid-December. Every other region of California is expected to reach that threshold sooner.

ABC7 News' Lindsey Feingold and Gloria Olivares contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniasan franciscosonomasanta claraalamedasanta cruznapasan mateomarinvallejogavin newsombay areacoronavirus californiacoronavirushospitalhospitalscoronavirus pandemicstay at home ordercovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Here's what will close under a Bay Area stay-at-home order
Newsom announces regional stay-at-home order
Map: See your county's reopening status
Bank of America fails to give answers about drained EDD accounts
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Here's what will close under a Bay Area stay-at-home order
Newsom announces regional stay-at-home order
Map: See your county's reopening status
SF Giants' coach Alyssa Nakken makes MLB history
EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area brothers who lost dad to cancer get big surprise
Mysterious monolith appears at top of California hiking trail
MAP: Everything allowed to reopen in Bay Area
Show More
'Hamilton' star sings a different tune but still sounds great
Vaccine cards will show who received COVID-19 shot
East Bay nonprofit provides clean showers for homeless
Bay Area surpasses 'summer surge' for most cases of pandemic
Bank of America fails to give answers about drained EDD accounts
More TOP STORIES News