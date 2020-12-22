COVID-19 vaccine

Questions about coronavirus vaccine? Submit here

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As COVID-19 vaccine distribution begins, so do the questions; like when can I get the vaccine? Which one is the safest? And what are the side effects?

Well ABC7 News has created a form where you can submit your questions and we will aim to get them answered.

If you have a question or comment about the COVID-19 vaccine, submit via the form below or here.


Take a look at more information about the vaccine and other COVID-19 related stories here.

And watch our town hall below where a panel of experts answer pressing questions about the shot:

WATCH: 'Vaccine Watch: Getting Answers'
A panel of experts joined ABC7 on Friday to answer pressing questions about the COVID-19 vaccine and where we go from here.



Vaccine Watch Stories:
