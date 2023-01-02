Collapsed roads, flooded houses, sewage overflow: What the Bay Area is dealing with post storm

"I'm pretty stressed out right now...I'm not sure what we're going to do from here."

As a break in the rain came Monday morning, parts of East Bay are still trying to recover from the New Year's Eve storm.

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- Cities across the Bay Area are starting the new year dealing with the severe impacts of the New Year's Eve storm.

As a break in the rain came Monday morning, people are trying to recover, especially ahead of another strong incoming storm on Wednesday.

East Bay flood damage

The Redwood Canyon Golf Course, along Redwood Road in Castro Valley, was still partially underwater Monday morning and will remain shut down until further notice.

Crow Canyon Road closed to through traffic because of several landslides.

"It used to be pretty, pretty and now it's pretty messed up," Zaw Shein, a Castro Valley resident said.

But the damage the San Lorenzo Creek did along A Street near Crescent Avenue caused part of the road to fall into the creek.

"We were like 'ope, that's it, no more!" Shein said.

Shein and his family had a front-row seat to the storm.

"Our downstairs was done and we have to keep watching to see if we need to evacuate so that was kind of the situation that we were in," he said.

His backyard, now a pool of mud, losing multiple trees and part of his fence, flooding his basement and leaving the condition of his Jacuzzi, still up in the air.

"The room over there that the water went in, and it's all muddy right now, all the carpet's gone," he said. "We've got some exercise equipment in there, it's all messed up now too, yeah so it's pretty bad."

But as of Monday morning, his family is still unable to reach their insurance company because of the new year's holiday.

"I'm pretty stressed out right now, because I don't know where to start to fix these things, this is actually my first time facing this kind of stuff so I'm not sure what we're going to do from here," he said.

As they work to assess the damage and contact their insurance company, what they're really concerned about is more rain expected over the next several days.

Sewage overflow impacts neighborhood

On the peninsula, San Mateo County is warning people to stay away from local beaches until there's at least three days of clear weather.

Officials say sewage is impacting the coast.

On Sunday, Residents in one Pacifica neighborhood were cleaning up after experiencing sewage flooding.

"We started flooding here from the sanitary sewer which is toilets and showers and eventually this entire block was flooded and you know it just smelled horrible," Dan Stegink said.

Stegink captured video of the rising waters and gushing sewers.

"What's happening is it's all pulling up here," Stegink said. "The sewage is overflowing and going into the storm drain and quite frankly it's just disgusting - it's not good for the fish and it's not good for the people."

San Mateo County Health Department put out an alert - saying sewage has impacted ocean and bay waters - advising people not to swim.

"Once they turned on the pumps it cleared in about an hour and came down and of course the sewage continued bubbling out of the manhole for about five more hours afterwards," Stegink said.

Toilet paper was still caked to the road.

"You look down these streets and it's completely littered with toilet paper and fecal matter," Mike Sutton, another concerned resident, said.

He says the water rose quickly.

"We were moving cars, vehicles and the whole nine yards," Sutton said.

Tara Campbell: "Were you worried about your home?

Mike Sutton: "Absolutely, I have kids in here and now everything's contaminated with fecal matter - the entire neighborhood. We contacted county health and they said you can't have kids or pets in contact with this and you should clean it up."

Power outages hurt businesses

The East Bay and the Central Valley were the hardest hit, but high winds and downed trees contributed to power outages.

PG &E have been working around the clock to restore service.

Sapore Italiano restaurant in Burlingame was without power for two days. The owner bought a back up generator to run the kitchen after constant outages.

But that wasn't enough to save more than $10,000 in spoiled food.

"Oh my God it's a lot of money for a single owner you know a small business here it's a lot of money," owner Elio D'urzo said.

It's the restaurant's busiest time of year. The back up generator helped with service for local customers but the outage drove away online bookings.

PG &E restored power to the restaurant Sunday night.

