Comcast says parts of its plant were damaged during the weekend storm

Those in the Peninsula are still dealing with problems because of the storms we've seen.

MONTARA, Calif. (KGO) -- Those in the Peninsula are still dealing with problems because of the storms we've seen.

Comcast outages are impacting customers and Comcast tells ABC7 News: "parts of their plant were damaged in the storm caused by fallen trees to their lines which caused the outages."

Parts of the small coastal community of Montara, in San Mateo County have lost power at times over the last several days. We were there as the top of a light pole was not only sparking but had a small flame. Fire and PG &E crews were able to get that flame out but there is still work being done on that line.

The big issue though according to neighbors in Montara is internet connection. We were told that for many, Comcast went out last Wednesday and didn't come back until Sunday. That's means no internet, no cell hotspots, and no calls using WIFI.

"Land phones won't work because our land phone is connected to Comcast, no cell service, no communication with the outside world," said Barbara Greensweig of Montara.

"Comcast and cellular service has been out for four days and that's a big concern for folks here on the coast. Particularly, because there is no cell service so if your internet is out basically you can't call an ambulance or get help. It's a big problem," said Gary Greensweig of Montara.

In a statement, Comcast tells us:

Comcast's technicians have been working diligently in coordination with PGE and local agencies to ensure they can access, inspect, and repair any damage(s) that may have occurred from this record-setting winter storm.

As you might know, we have been experiencing weather-related outages in the past few days, most of which were a result of the loss of commercial power to homes and businesses.

Comcast's network requires commercial power to operate. However, parts of our plant were damaged in the storm caused by fallen trees to our lines, which caused the outages.

Comcast's technicians have been working diligently in coordination with PGE and local agencies to ensure they can access, inspect, and repair any damage(s) that may have occurred from this record-setting winter storm. In some locations, our technicians are currently waiting for power to be restored in the region to determine if repairs to our network are needed - while in other locations, roads remain closed, preventing our crews from gaining access.

Our teams are monitoring the incoming storm into our region and will continue to work diligently to restore any services as quickly and as safely as possible.

