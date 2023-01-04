Bay Area Level 5 storm: More than 5,000 customers without power, PG&E says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- PG &E is reporting more than 5,000 customers are without power on Wednesday as a result of atmospheric river that has hit the Bay Area.

Strong damaging wind gusts in excess of 50 mph are possible which will easily topple water logged trees and create power outages, according to ABC7's Drew Tuma.

Wednesday's storm is a Level 5, according to the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale.

ABC7 meteorologists say the storm will get stronger Wednesday afternoon.

The heaviest will be between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m.

As of 10: 30 a.m., every region is reporting power outages.

Here's a breakdown :

San Francisco: 243

Peninsula: 32

North Bay: 639

East Bay: 2,422

South Bay: 1,984

Total: 5,320

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window