Timeline: Flood Watch until Tuesday as Bay Area faces several more storms

A soggy weekend is on tap for the Bay Area as more rain, wind, and flooding is headed our way with the first storm arriving this afternoon.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Bay Area will continue to see rain with more incoming storms, as recovery continues from several powerful atmospheric rivers and a bomb cyclone that devastated the region.

LIVE: Track rain in San Francisco Bay Area with Live Doppler 7

A Flood Watch has been posted until Tuesday afternoon for the entire Bay Area. Excessive runoff from creeks, streams & rivers in low-lying & flood-prone areas. There will also be mud/landslides and potentially impassable roads. Please stay alert to the forecasts!

A level 2 system arrives today with a Wind Advisory for the north bay starting at 4 a.m. and lasting through 1 p.m. Sunday. Wind gusts could range from 25 to 45 mph with higher gusts over ridgetops until about 1 p.m. on Sunday. The front will continue pushing southward throughout the day reaching the rest of the bay with the wind advisory starting at 10 a.m. far south in Monterey & Santa Cruz.

The heaviest rain will fall Saturday afternoon and evening, into early Sunday.

Rain Totals:

North Bay: 1.5"- 3" with higher elevations getting 2.5"-5".

SF & Peninsula: 1"-2" at lower elevations at 2"-3" at higher elevations.

East Bay: lower elevation .50 far East Bay to 2" near the bay.

South Bay: lower elevations .75"-1.5", higher elevations 1"-3".

Santa Cruz: 1"-2" lower elevations, 2"-3.5" higher elevations.

RELATED: Storm cleanup, concern in Santa Cruz County as beach towns brace for more rain

Sunday night into Tuesday will feature a wetter and stronger system, with a level 3 on the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale.

The heaviest rain will be 4 a.m. Monday to 4 p.m. Monday. Flooding is possible Sunday night with wind gusts Monday approaching 40-60 mph again.

An additional 2-6 inches of rain is expected with this level 3 system.

Rain will taper off late Monday into Tuesday. More wet weather follows the rest of the weak although amounts will be less than the weekend & Monday storms.

In the Greater Lake Tahoe Area, A Winter Storm Warning has been posted from 4 a.m. Saturday until 4 a.m. Monday. A Winter Storm Watch above 6000 feet has been posted from late Sunday until late Tuesday above 6000 feet. Snow will begin to impact lower elevations tonight in the Tahoe area.

For the Winter Storm Warning; heavy wet snow up to 12", except 1-2 feet above 7000 feet. Winds will gust as high as 90 mph.

For the Winter Storm Watch above 6000 feet, another 12" except 2-5 feet above 7000 feet.

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live