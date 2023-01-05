Bay Area Level 3 storm: Less than 80K customers without power, PG&E says

Thousands of power outages reported in Bay Area, PG&E says. The agency discusses preparations ahead of stronger part of the storm arrives later.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- PG &E is reporting that thousands of customers are without power on Thursday as a result of an atmospheric river that has hit the Bay Area.

However, power has been restored to over 30,000 customers since Wednesday.

Strong damaging wind gusts in excess of 50 mph are possible which will easily topple water-logged trees and create power outages, according to ABC7's Drew Tuma.

Thursday's storm is a Level 3, according to the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale.

Every region continues to report power outages as of 6:45 a.m.

Here's a breakdown :

San Francisco: 2,793

Peninsula: 33,170

North Bay: 22,771

East Bay: 7,653

South Bay: 11,837

Total: 78,224

