Timeline: Atmospheric river to bring heavy rain, gusty winds, possible flooding to Bay Area

Heavy rain and gusty winds will arrive in the Bay Area after sunset Monday night thanks to an atmospheric river slamming Northern California.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Get ready for a winter storm, Bay Area! Our first Level 3 storm of the season will arrive after sunset Monday night thanks to an atmospheric river slamming Northern California.

Rain arrives after 6 p.m. Monday with the heaviest rainfall between 1 a.m. to 7 a.m. Tuesday. Heaviest rain will be gone by 9 a.m. Tuesday.

One to two inches of rain area-wide will lead to flooding on roads. Tuesday's morning commute will be messy and slow. Flood watches are in effect for North Bay, San Francisco and the coastline.

Wind gusts 35 to 50 mph Tuesday morning will cause isolated power outages and tree limbs to come down. A Wind Advisory is in effect for North Bay mountains, East Bay Hills and the coastline.

A High Surf Advisory is in place for breakers up to 25 feet Tuesday along the coast.

A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect for Tuesday for Sierra. The areas above 5,500' can expect 6" to 24" of snow and up to 35" for the highest peaks.

