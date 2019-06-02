Woman who reportedly died while taking photos near Lake Tahoe waterfall was from Bay Area

Here is the full press release from the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office:

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KGO) -- A woman has died after she fell while taking photos near a waterfall at Lake Tahoe, officials said.She was later identified as 35-year-old Dina Espinosa of the Bay Area. Officials did not say exactly where in the Bay Area she is from.Espinosa lost her footing and went over Eagle Falls in Emerald Bay, according to officials.Authorities are reminding visitors to be cautious when taking photos in dangerous areas.The fire district warns not to underestimate the power of waterfalls, rivers, and cold water temperatures.