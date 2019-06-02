Woman who reportedly died while taking photos near Lake Tahoe waterfall was from Bay Area

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KGO) -- A woman has died after she fell while taking photos near a waterfall at Lake Tahoe, officials said.
She was later identified as 35-year-old Dina Espinosa of the Bay Area. Officials did not say exactly where in the Bay Area she is from.
Espinosa lost her footing and went over Eagle Falls in Emerald Bay, according to officials.
Here is the full press release from the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office:
Yesterday afternoon, the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office was called regarding a water accident at Eagle Falls, just above Vikingsholm in Emerald Bay. 35 year old Dina Espinosa, of the Bay Area, was sitting in one of the pools of water near the waterfall.
Dina slipped while reaching for a branch and was swept away in the very fast moving waters over the waterfall.
Resources were immediately deployed to the area, including Search and Rescue "Swift water" and "Tech Rope", along with EDSO Dive Team. Unfortunately, when Dina was located she was found deceased.
The accident is being investigated by State Parks and EDSO is handling the coroner's investigation. Next of kin notifications have been made.
Authorities are reminding visitors to be cautious when taking photos in dangerous areas.
The fire district warns not to underestimate the power of waterfalls, rivers, and cold water temperatures.
