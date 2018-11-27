7 ON YOUR SIDE

Better Business Bureau give tips to protect yourself from fake charities

7 On Your Side's Michael Finney spoke to Lori Wilson of the Better Business Bureau to get tips on making sure you money goes to legitimate charities (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Today is Giving Tuesday. The widely successful day launched in 2012 and raised $10 million that year.

It is set aside to help out nonprofits, charities, and those with need during the holiday shopping season.

In 2017, the Chronicle of Philanthropy says $274 million was raised. Clearly American's are into this, so how do we make sure our money goes where we want it to go?

Lori Wilson, President & CEO, of the Golden Gate Better Business Bureau, stopped by ABC7 News studios to talk about how to make sure you are donating to a legitimate charity.

Also, go here to check out the Better Business Bureau's Scam Tracker.

You can see the full interview in the player above.
