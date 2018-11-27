SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Today is Giving Tuesday. The widely successful day launched in 2012 and raised $10 million that year.
It is set aside to help out nonprofits, charities, and those with need during the holiday shopping season.
In 2017, the Chronicle of Philanthropy says $274 million was raised. Clearly American's are into this, so how do we make sure our money goes where we want it to go?
Lori Wilson, President & CEO, of the Golden Gate Better Business Bureau, stopped by ABC7 News studios to talk about how to make sure you are donating to a legitimate charity.
