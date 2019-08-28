Bicyclist dies in early morning collision in Fremont

FREMONT, Calif. -- A 28-year-old bicyclist died in a collision with a vehicle in Fremont early Wednesday morning, a police spokeswoman said.The collision was reported around 5:10 a.m. on Boyce Road between Stewart Avenue and Auto Mall Parkway.The male bicyclist was on northbound Boyce Road when the collision occurred. The 25-year-old vehicle driver stopped and is cooperating with investigators, Fremont police spokeswoman Geneva Bosques said.The police response has shut down Boyce Road in the area, and Bosques said the road is expected to be closed until at least 10 a.m.