Politics

Biden to announce 90% of adults will be COVID vaccine-eligible in three weeks

By Kaitlan Collins, CNN
WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden will announce Monday afternoon that 90% of adults will be eligible to get a coronavirus vaccine within the next three weeks, an administration official told CNN.

He will also announce they are at least doubling the number of pharmacies where people can get vaccinated.

This development was first reported by Bloomberg News.

This story is breaking and will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshealthvaccinescoronavirusgovernmentcovid 19 vaccinejoe biden
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former officer's trial in George Floyd's death gets underway: LIVE
Bay Area counties gear up for vaccine eligibility expansion
CDC director has feeling of 'impending doom' amid new spike
Protesters demand justice for Black man killed by Danville PD
Rallies held across the Bay Area to stop AAPI hate, violence
Giant container ship that blocked Suez Canal finally free
Vibrant wildflowers bloom in Napa Valley
Show More
Fauci: Unvaccinated children could possibly go to summer camp
Ban on renter evictions during pandemic is extended
COVID-19 updates: CA to expand vaccine eligibility later this week
Curry recalls Burger King days as he stars in new commercials
Football returns to Oakland high schools after long delay
More TOP STORIES News