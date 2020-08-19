Society

Baking for a cause: Bay Area students hold virtual bake sale in support of Black Lives Matter

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- A group of Bay Area students and bakers are rising to the occasion to raise money for organizations involved in the Black Lives Matter movement.

After recent protests following the death of George Floyd, Gina Ledor, a recent high school grad, started the Baking for Black Lives Matter Bay Area Chapter.

Ledor wanted to do her part in the movement but had the fear of exposing her parents to COVID-19 had she attended any protests.

"I can't standby and watch the injustice across our country when I have privilege that I can use," said Ledor. "I think that it is really important as a non-Black person that I do my part as an ally."

During the shelter-in-place lockdown, Ledor and her younger sister have ramped up the amount of homemade goods to pass the time. Inspired by others who were offering their expertise in return for donations, she decided to bake to help the cause.


"They coincided nicely," said Ledor. "Between the 25 bakers and I, we can back pretty much anything that you ask for like cupcakes, cakes and pies.

This image shows a photo a cake baked by students of the Baking for Black Lives Matter Bay Area Chapter in Berkeley, California on August 17, 2020.

This image shows a photo a cake baked by Baking for Black Lives Matter Bay Area Chapter in Berkeley, California on August 17, 2020.

How does it work?

  • First, make a donation to an organization involved in the Black Lives Matter movement of your choice.

  • Visit the Baking for Black Lives Matter website.

  • Fill out the order form and provide proof of your donation.

  • A baker or volunteer driver will deliver the homemade goods to your door, depending on the amount of your donation.


    Since the end of May, Baking for Black Lives Matter has received over $9,500 worth of donations to the movement and has received over two hundred orders.


    Money for ingredients comes out of pocket from the bakers but have received small donation from the connection from other bakers.

    "I just want to do my part. It is really amazing to be part of a large, important movement in our country's history," said Ledor. "Sometimes, it feels really insignificant compared to this huge, huge problem of such deep systemic racism but it feels good to be doing what I can."

    In the future, Baking for Black Lives Matter hopes to continue their effort by offering a monthly subscription box.

    "Baked goods make people happy and I am so grateful for all the support," said Ledor.
