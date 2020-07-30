Coronavirus California

Coronavirus Kindness: East Bay youth organization creates free storefront to provide food to local community

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Homies Empowerment Program is a grassroots, youth and community organization located in East Oakland and they are giving away essential goods to make food accessible to their community.

"We are just doing what the community should do when times are tough," said Rogelio X., inventory coordinator of Homies Empowerment Program.

Before COVID-19, Homies Empowerment operated as an independent after school program. More than a year ago, the program started a storefront and provided books and clothes for their East Bay neighborhood.



Now they've taken up a new mission to gather as many donations, food and toiletries to the Latin and Black communities that have been impacted by COVID-19.

RELATED: Oakland movie theater creates 'meal crate' food delivery service to stay afloat during COVID-19

"We want folks to shop for free and grab what they need," said Rogelio X.

Every Tuesday, the organization creates a large storefront called the FREEdom store, open for all from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"We have formula and hot food. We respond to what the community needs and what the community asks for," said Reena Balvani, volunteer at Homies Empowerment.

RELATED: Eating in is no picnic thanks to COVID-19 related spike in food prices



During the pandemic, the FREEdom store saw the need for food was higher than they anticipated. Throughout the week, volunteers and community organizations come together to gather canned goods, fresh vegetables and personal hygiene products to serve over a thousand of people a week.

"It takes a barrio and it takes a community to come together to offer what we have here at the FREEdom store," said Rubi Pelayo, director of operations at the FREEdom Store. "We have volunteers from all over who are offering their time to get this done."

Volunteers at the FREEdom Store believe in standing in solidarity with their community and to provide the help they need at this difficult time.

"We don't believe in charity, we believe in solidarity," said Rogelio X. "To give back to the community any way you can, even if It five minutes or 50 cents. It doesn't matter. Trying to find ways to contribute to the community because we are all in this together."

RELATED: East Bay 6-year-old girl makes bracelets to raise money to help save Oakland Zoo

"We are going to be open as long as we need to," said Pelayo.

To make a donation to the Freedom Store visit their GoFundMe Page.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsoaklandcommunity journalistcoronavirus californiacoronavirus helpcoronavirusfree foodspirit of givingfree stufffood bankabc7 originalscovid 19 pandemicout of school youth projectcovid 19buzzworthyfoodoaklandvolunteerismcommunitygofundmefeel gooddonationshealth food
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
East Bay girl starts fundraiser to help save Oakland Zoo
East Bay movie theater changes business model to survive during COVID-19
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
We're all making a mask-wearing mistake, according to gov's office
Why are EDD benefits being cut off after only a few weeks?
SF turned ghost town? Here's how empty the city really is
COVID-19 self-test offered in Berkeley
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family details last days of 1st dog in US with COVID-19
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
Why are EDD benefits being cut off after only a few weeks?
SF turned ghost town? Here's how empty the city really is
WATCH THURSDAY: 7 On Your Side answers housing questions
Judge issues preliminary injunction limiting Oakland police practices
Bay Area startup pioneers zero waste food delivery
Show More
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Disinfecting may provide 'false hope' when combating COVID-19
Local researcher explains systemic racism's role in current housing crisis
COVID-19 self-test offered in Berkeley
Oakland day care sees 2 year waiting list vanish amid COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News