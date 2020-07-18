Oakland movie theater creates 'meal crate' food delivery service to stay afloat during COVID-19

An Oakland theater is doing just that and has gone from selling box office tickets to serving up pre-made meals.
The New Parkway Theater in Oakland provides a unique experience with lounge-style seating, a vegan option menu along with karaoke and bingo nights.
The theater shut it's doors just days before the shelter-in-place order and has been losing $180,000 a week.
RELATED: Oakland's Black-owned bookstore sees surge in Black literature sales amid worldwide movement
"I don't even think that we imagined that we would be sitting here mid-July and still not have an opening day on the horizon," said Carlos Courtade, who runs community outreach of the New Parkway Theater.
EVOLVING DURING COVID-19: From selling movie 🎥 🍿tickets to serving up meals. The New Parkeay Theater in Oakland is switching gears to stay afloat amid coronavirus pandemic. pic.twitter.com/6AekItSzy2— ABC7 Melissa Pixcar (@MelissaABC7) July 17, 2020
Two weeks after the shutdown, the New Parkway Theater decided to think outside the box and adapt during the times of COVID-19.
"We are a little bit different from other movies theaters because we have a full kitchen and we adopted a meal crate program," said Courtade. "Even if you are vegan, vegetarian, whatever it is. There are options for everybody."
The theater provides new menu options each week with prepared meals that can be delivered to your door. A full meal crate contains 16 quarts of food and is sold for $120.
Half meal crate options are also available.
You can enjoy dishes like mushroom risotto, chicken Parmesan and more.
East Bay 6-year-old girl makes bracelets to raise money to help save Oakland Zoo
"Our meal crate program is selling out pretty much every week," said Courtade. "It is helping us out more than we can ever have imagined. Now, it turns out that this is keeping our heads above water. We realized that this is a turning point for a lot of small businesses. This is a crossroad. It is essentially who can adapt the fastest and that was a decision we made, to find something that worked."
The meal crate program isn't totally making up for lost revenue but its success now has the New Parkway aiming to keep the program when it's able to reopen its doors to movie audiences.
"The program has been so successful, even when we get back to whatever normal looks like once this is over. It is something that are considering keeping," he said.
To participate in The Parkway Theater Food Crate Program or for more information visit their website.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- From salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- California reopening: Here's what's open, closed in the Bay Area
- Watch list: Counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
- When will the San Francisco Bay Area reopen? Track progress on 6 key metrics to reopening here
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- Here's everything allowed to open in CA (and what we're still waiting on)
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Experts compare face shield vs. face mask effectiveness
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- WATCH: ABC7 Listens 'From Anger To Action: A Bay Area Conversation'
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US