Coronavirus testing centers: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?

Here's what you need to know about COVID-19 testing in the Bay Area:
Who can get tested for the virus?
Who qualifies for a coronavirus test varies a bit from testing center to testing center. At some locations, you'll need a referral from a doctor. In other cases you'll just need to call ahead and set a time. (Details on a location-to-location basis are below.) Because the number of tests at each location are limited, it's always good to call ahead before you head over.
It may seem obvious, but if you don't have any symptoms of COVID-19, you probably can't get tested. The CDC has an online-self checker that can help you navigate any symptoms you may be feeling.
How do the tests work?
Many of the testing centers in the Bay Area that are open to the public are drive-thru only. At these testing centers for the public, the first step is getting pre-screened, where a testing center worker will check you for coronavirus symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath, etc.). Then if you move on to the next phase, someone will take a swap from the back of your throat and send the sample off to a lab. It can take 24 hours (or in some cases longer) to get results.
Tests administered in a hospital or clinical setting may look a little differently.
Where are tests being administered in the Bay Area?
Here are the testing centers that are open to members of the public:
Fremont: The testing center at 7200 Stevenson Blvd. doesn't require a medical referral. Tests are available for symptomatic members of the public. It's drive-thru only (no walk-up tests allowed) and you'll have to wait in your car. Schedule a test in advance by calling (510) 789-7231.
Hayward: Tests are open to symptomatic or otherwise high-risk members of the public at Hayward's Fire Station #7 (28270 Huntwood Ave). No appointment is necessary.
Oakland: The testing center at the old Kaiser Convention Center (10 Tenth St.) is open for those who are at high risk of contracting the virus, which includes healthcare providers, grocery/food bank/restaurant employees, homeless service workers, funeral home employees, childcare workers and caregivers. The drive-thru testing center is by appointment only and people will need to have a "prior arrangement through certain organizations and businesses."
San Francisco: Mayor London Breed announced Monday the city would be opening a drive-thru and walk-thru testing center at Piers 30-32. For the time being, the center is only open to "frontline workers," which includes sheriff's staff, city police, firefighters, paramedics, 911 dispatchers and city healthcare workers. Those who qualify will receive an e-mail and need to make an appointment.
Carbon Health clinics around the Bay Area are offering COVID-19 tests. You'll have to get assessed online first here.
Hospitals and health care providers, including Kaiser, UCSF, John Muir Health and Stanford, are all offering tests to patients. To be tested through any of these providers, you'll need a referral from a member physician.
Verily, a Google sister company, is also offering tests at two Bay Area locations: the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds and the San Mateo County Event Center. To get tested at either location, you'll need to be pre-screened online and secure an appointment. Find out more at Verily's Project Baseline website.
The above list is not exhaustive and there may other be providers not mentioned that are offering coronavirus testing. This story will be updated as more testing centers open around the Bay Area.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- Coronavirus and the new normal of living in the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
- Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
- DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place
- ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19