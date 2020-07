ABC7 Listens 'From Anger To Action: A Bay Area Conversation'

Hon. Malia Cohen, California State Board of Equalization Chair



Samuel Getachew, Oakland Youth Poet Laureate



Paul Henderson, San Francisco Dept. of Police Accountability Exec. Director



Ersie Joyner, Retired Oakland Police Department Captain



Dr. Joseph Marshall, Jr., Alive & Free Exec. Director



Leslie Zeitler, Race Forward California Regional Manager

RELATED VIRTUAL TOWN HALLS FROM ABC7:

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- During this difficult time, ABC7 is hosted an hour-long conversation about the issues of race and equality.Our panel represents a diverse range of voices, from civil rights to education, community and culture, each of them working to help build a better Bay Area. ABC7 stands with our black colleagues, audience and every ally of the black community. This is the fourth live and interactive local news special about race since the COVID-19 shelter in place order.