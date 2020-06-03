George Floyd

ABC7 Listens 'From Anger To Action: A Bay Area Conversation'

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- During this difficult time, ABC7 is hosted an hour-long conversation about the issues of race and equality.

Our panel represents a diverse range of voices, from civil rights to education, community and culture, each of them working to help build a better Bay Area.


  • Hon. Malia Cohen, California State Board of Equalization Chair

  • Samuel Getachew, Oakland Youth Poet Laureate

  • Paul Henderson, San Francisco Dept. of Police Accountability Exec. Director

  • Ersie Joyner, Retired Oakland Police Department Captain

  • Dr. Joseph Marshall, Jr., Alive & Free Exec. Director

  • Leslie Zeitler, Race Forward California Regional Manager

ABC7 stands with our black colleagues, audience and every ally of the black community. This is the fourth live and interactive local news special about race since the COVID-19 shelter in place order.

Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the investigation into George Floyd's death in Minneapolis and protests across the U.S.

community & events, san francisco, building a better bay area, protest, racism, george floyd, police brutality
