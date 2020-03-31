Coronavirus

WATCH: ABC7's interactive town hall 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 is confronting hate crimes against Asian Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic with "Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation."

CONTACT ABC7: Submit your question or comment about the coronavirus crisis here

Our interactive town hall on April 2 featured a panel of expert contributors amid real-time audience interaction.

Our panelists included:


If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.



Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscocoronavirus californiahate crimecoronavirusracismchinapresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Origin of coronavirus and why you shouldn't call it that other name
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Updates: Fremont to open free COVID-19 testing site
I-TEAM: South Bay woman's medication cut off, saved for COVID-19 patients
Gerald Everett Tight End for the Ram's donates lunch to local hospital staff
Coronavirus Southern California update: LA County reports 13 new deaths, 534 new cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Origin of coronavirus and why you shouldn't call it that other name
I-TEAM: South Bay woman's medication cut off, saved for COVID-19 patients
Coronavirus Updates: Fremont to open free COVID-19 testing site
Race and Coronavirus: Bay Area residents share their stories of hate and new solutions
I-Team: FBI data reveals record-breaking spike in gun background checks, clear ties to COVID-19
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Coronavirus: Old Ford plant in East Bay being re-purposed as temporary hospital
Show More
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Coronavirus blog: Adjusting to new lifestyle
Bacon Bacon: Chain of community donations keeps jobs alive in SF
Santa Clara County unveils data dashboards to track COVID-19 cases
California coronavirus patient shares about panic, fear, failures
More TOP STORIES News