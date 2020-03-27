Coronavirus

Coronavirus Social Distancing: How far away is 6 feet?

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- One of the best ways to slow the spread of COVID-19 is to practice social distancing. Experts recommend that individuals stay 6 feet away from each other in order to thwart infection. But how far is 6 feet really?

Here's a guide for gauging whether or not you're in the safe zone.

RELATED: Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19

Think of a mattress. A twin size mattress is 72 inches in length, which equates to 6 feet. Leave a mattress-sized space between you and the next person at all times.
If you take the stairs, keep an eight-stair distance between you and others.

A single shopping cart is over 3 feet long. Make sure to keep a two-cart distance between you and other shoppers.

End to end, a two-door Fiat measures in at 11 feet and 4 inches. Keep that distance and you're good to go.

VIDEO: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'

ATMs are only 5 feet apart. Stay one machine away from others.

Keep a two-urinal gap when using public restrooms.

When in doubt, download a distance-measuring app for extra precision and reassurance. Follow these tips to keep you, your loved ones, and your community safe.

Go here for the latest news, information and videos about the coronavirus.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscosocial distancingcoronavirusu.s. & worldabc7 originals
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
100+ products that protect you against novel coronavirus germs
Busting COVID-19 coronavirus myths: Facts from the CDC
COVID-19 economic relief: Burger King offers 2 free kids meals
Coronavirus symptoms, tips, prevention
CORONAVIRUS
Apple launches tools to connect users with CDC's COVID-19 guidance
Founder of San Jose-based video conference company Zoom discusses growth during COVID-19 outbreak
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
Trump seeks to force General Motors to produce ventilators
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
Need to smile? 7 heartwarming ways Bay Area communities are coming together
WATCH LIVE: Officials give updates on COVID-19 in Santa Clara County
Stimulus checks calculator: How much to expect under rescue bill
Founder of San Jose-based video conference company Zoom discusses growth during COVID-19 outbreak
Celebrity author couple feed hospital workers, help restaurants
Gov. Gavin Newsom issues executive order to halt evictions statewide
Show More
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Coronavirus Stimulus Bill: what you should know
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Man tearfully thanks hospital staff for saving wife's life
43 sick, 10 positive coronavirus cases linked to Glenview church
More TOP STORIES News