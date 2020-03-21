Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19

By and Ken Miguel
SAN FRANCISCO -- In an effort to curb the spread of novel coronavirus, governments are turning to shelter in place and stay at home policies.

"Shelter in place" means you need to stay home and only leave your home for essential errands like doctor appointments, getting food from the grocery store, or walking the dog.

"This is an aggressive measure, but we need to take a very radical step in this way to limit the spread," said ABC 7 News medical expert, Dr. Alok Patel.

RELATED: Video of empty San Francisco streets after coronavirus shelter-in-place order

The coronavirus is transmitted by droplets from coughs and sneezes. The best way to prevent getting it -is by practicing social distancing.

Just one person can be responsible for infecting multiple people.

"Remember, a rough estimate is that one person with this coronavirus can spread it to two people," Patel said. "And then those two will spread it to four and so forth. So if we don't follow these rules, we could really see it spike and get an exponential growth, that's what we are trying to avoid."

If too many people get sick too fast, hospitals would be overwhelmed with infected people. Shelter in place measures help keep hospitals from being overwhelmed.

RELATED: Quarantined family shares daily updates about what it's like to be tested, isolated due to COVID-19 fears

If we can we cut-off an infected person from the larger population and keep 6 to 10 feet apart, Infections still occur, but the number of people infected slows down, and hospital have an opportunity to treat the sickest people.

The big challenge is keeping those people sheltered. Not everyone who gets the coronavirus exhibits symptoms, and though they may feel like healthy, they aren't. Ignoring the effort to keep the coronavirus from spreading will reintroduce the virus to the sheltered population.

"You really, really, need to stay indoors, unless you are traveling out doors for an essential reason," said Dr. Patel. Doctor's orders to keep us all healthy.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscocoronavirus californiacoronavirusshelter in placehealth careu.s. & worldscience
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Coronavirus symptoms, tips, prevention
COVID-19 economic relief: Burger King offers 2 free kids meals
Busting COVID-19 coronavirus myths: Facts from the CDC
100+ products that protect you against novel coronavirus germs
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Coronavirus: Livermore restaurant shuts down kitchen, but finds another way to serve food
Coronavirus: Gov. Newsom's grim worst case scenario explained
Video: 1st week of shelter-in-place across the Bay Area
East Bay small businesses brace for coronavirus impact
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: Gov. Newsom's grim worst case scenario explained
Coronavirus live updates: 531 confirmed Bay Area cases, 10 deaths
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Yosemite National Park closes to visitors
'Finding Faith: Better Together': Bay Area Interfaith Community Worship
Coronavirus: Dozens violate COVID-19 shelter-in-place order in San Jose
Coronavirus: What to know about California stay at home order
Show More
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Video: 1st week of shelter-in-place across the Bay Area
Andy Cohen tests positive for coronavirus
PG&E reaches bankruptcy deal with California
Coronavirus SF: Hotels for homeless quarantine, nurse hiring blitz, SFPD enforcement
More TOP STORIES News